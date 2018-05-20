Lettuce Rejoice: Federal Officials Clear NJ Romaine Of E. coli

It's okay -- you can eat the romaine, federal health officials said following a natonwide E. coli outbreak.

Since March, at least eight people in New Jersey were among the 172 people in the U.S. that were sickened by an E. coli outbreak likely stemming from Yuma romaine lettuce.

Instead, the lettuce being sold to restaurants and grocery stores is now coming from California, officials said.

An investigation into the outbreak remains ongoing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.