Marathon Masturbator, Hero Police Dog Top September 2017 News

Daily Voice is running down some of the top stories of 2017, leading up to the most popular on Sunday, Dec. 31.

This year's theme: leaving 2017 on a high note. For every sad story, there's a happy one on its heels.

These are the stories that topped news in September:

MARATHON MASTURBATOR

A spectator in pajamas who witnesses said suddenly dropped his pants and began masturbating in front of dozens of marathon runners on an Emerson street was identified by police Monday as a 55-year-old borough man.

HERO DOG

A Maywood police dog helped authorities identify the hit-and-run driver who killed a woman waiting for a bus.

Police in North Bergen "specifically reached out for Zoey because of the bloodhound's extreme tracking skills" after Luisa Valdes, 59, of Union City, was struck by a Hyundai Santa Fe, Maywood Police Chief David Pegg said.

