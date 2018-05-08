Measles Reported In Englewood, Newark Airport: Health Department Warns

People in Englewood and visiting Newark Airport may have been exposed to measles, the New Jersey Health Department reports.

In two separate incidents, people were were sick with measles may have exposed others last month and early this month, the department said.

Measles symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. It can cause serious complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain).

Anyone who visited the following locations may have been exposed to measles:

Towne Centre at Englewood apartments, 20 W Palisade Ave, Englewood, NJ 07631: April 24 - May 2 – any time

Renaissance Office Center, 15 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631: April 30, between 1 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.

Newark Liberty International Airport, Terminal C: May 2, between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Columbia Travel Center, I-80 at Rt. 94, 2 Simpson Rd, Columbia, NJ 07832: April 30, between 9:45 a.m. and 12:20 p.m.

"Two doses of measles vaccine are about 97 percent effective in preventing measles,” State Epidemiologist Christina Tan said.

“We urge everyone to check to make sure they and their family members are up-to-date on measles/mumps/rubella (MMR) vaccine and all other age-appropriate immunizations.

"Getting vaccinated not only protects you, it protects others around you who are too young to get the vaccine or can’t receive it for medical reasons."

The World Health Organization recommends anyone planning an international trip get a dose of the measles vaccine.

