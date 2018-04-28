Contact Us
Meet Your New Best Friend: The Bergen County Pothole Killer

Cecilia Levine
Bergen County, meet your new best friend: The Pothole Killer -- a new machine that repairs 140 per day in the area. Video Credit: one Bergen

Where's the pothole? You know, that pothole. The one that gets you every time.

Well, Bergen County, meet your new best friend: The Pothole Killer -- a new machine that repairs 140 per day in the area.

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco is urging residents to call the Pothole Killer hotline to report potholes that pose a risk to motorists and neighborhoods -- 201-336-7675.

“After a harsh winter, Bergen County DPW is actively addressing potholes on county roads,” Tedesco said.

"We are committed to ensuring the safety of our residents. We will do our best to get the Pothole Killer there as soon as possible to help fill that pothole.”

