Northvale Church Won't Let Neighboring Seniors Use Handicapped Spots

A Franklin Avenue senior housing complex in Northvale has 29 units for veterans with special needs and only two handicapped parking spots.

Saint Anthony's parish next door, however, has four handicapped spots.

And church officials won't let the the Franklin Street Villa seniors use them, NorthJersey.com reports .

Parking tickets have been issued. Cars have been towed. A letter to the Newark Diocese opining lack of "Christian charity" has been written, the article says.

While the seniors feel the church has no right to ban them New Jersey State Police Lt. Theodore Schafer says "parking privileges do not trump lot ownership" in the NorthJersey.com story.

Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Newark spokesman James Goodness in the article said an act of kindness would be a step in the right direction for the neighbors.

FULL NORTHJERSEY.COM STORY.

