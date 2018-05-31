Owners Devastated After Dog Dies On Newark-Bound Delta Flight

The owners of an 8-year-old Pomeranian are devastated after their beloved dog died on a Delta Airlines flight from Phoenix to Newark Friday, NJ.com reports .

The couple's attorney Evan Oshan said the dog, Alejandro, appeared to be fine around 6 a.m. during a layover in Detroit but was found dead at approximately 8:30 a.m. with vomit in his kennel.

Airline officials would not give the couple Alejandro's body unless they got a copy of the necropsy results, which they declined because they want an independent examination, NJ.com says.

Delta issued this statement Saturday:

"We know pets are an important member of the family and we are focused on the well-being of all animals we transport. Delta is conducting a thorough review of the situation and have been working directly with Alejandro's family to support them however we can. As part of that review, we want to find out more about why this may have occurred to ensure it doesn't happen again and we have offered to have Alejandro evaluated by a veterinarian to learn more."

