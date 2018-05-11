Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Police: Increased Coyote Sightings Reported In Haworth

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Haworth Police are warning of increased coyote sightings.
Haworth Police are warning of increased coyote sightings. Photo Credit: Contributed

Haworth police are sharing tips on what to do if you see a coyote prompted by increased recent sightings.

One coyote was spotted Sunday near Haworth Avenue and another was spotted Monday at 12:15 p.m., by the Bergen Center for Child Development on Park Street, Haworth Police Sgt. Gianluca Ragone told Daily Voice.

According to Haworth Police:

  • Coyotes primarily hunt rodents and rabbits for food, but will take advantage of eating whatever food is available. Please make sure all garbage is secured on properties.
  • Clear brush and weeds from around the house to reduce protective cover for both coyotes and prey animals like rodents and rabbits.
  • Never leave children or small domestic animals unsupervised, even in familiar surroundings such as backyards.
  • Coyotes are fairly skittish animals and should not be tempted to advance toward humans, if they do contact police immediately.
  • Never try to feed or advance towards coyotes, they are wild animals, not pets and may become aggressive if they feel they are being stalked or in danger.

