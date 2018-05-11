Police: Increased Coyote Sightings Reported In Haworth

Haworth police are sharing tips on what to do if you see a coyote prompted by increased recent sightings.

One coyote was spotted Sunday near Haworth Avenue and another was spotted Monday at 12:15 p.m., by the Bergen Center for Child Development on Park Street, Haworth Police Sgt. Gianluca Ragone told Daily Voice.

According to Haworth Police:

Coyotes primarily hunt rodents and rabbits for food, but will take advantage of eating whatever food is available. Please make sure all garbage is secured on properties.

Clear brush and weeds from around the house to reduce protective cover for both coyotes and prey animals like rodents and rabbits.

Never leave children or small domestic animals unsupervised, even in familiar surroundings such as backyards.

Coyotes are fairly skittish animals and should not be tempted to advance toward humans, if they do contact police immediately.

Never try to feed or advance towards coyotes, they are wild animals, not pets and may become aggressive if they feel they are being stalked or in danger.

