'Profoundly Disturbing': Tenafly Mom Resigns As Port Authority Commissioner

Democratic Tenafly lobbyist Caren Z. Turner has resigned as a commissioner from the Port Authority of New Jersey and New York following an investigation in which agency officials said they found "profoundly disturbing conduct."

A source told NJ.com that the investigation involved a recent traffic stop involving Turner's child.

The agency in a statement published in NJ.com said:

"The Port Authority has zero tolerance for ethics violations. This is the basis of the tough, systematic integrity reforms the Port Authority has implemented over the past year.

"Immediately upon learning of allegations that Commissioner Turner violated the Board's newly-enacted Code of Ethics, an Inspector General investigation was begun. The investigation revealed conduct that was profoundly disturbing. After Commissioner Turner became aware of the investigation, she resigned."

Turner is a a political consultant, as well as founder and CEO of Turner Government & Public Affairs, a lobbying and government affairs consulting company.

Then-Gov. Chris Christie nominated Turner to serve as an authority commissioner in February 2017 at the recommendation of Sen. Loretta Weinberg.

An attorney by trade, Turner served on Hillary Clinton's national finance team and was co-chairman of the Financial Committee for Ready for Hillary, a super PAC created in advance of the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

