Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: USR Mayor Blasts NJ Lawmaker For Probing Pumping Of Muddy Water Into Stream
news

'Profoundly Disturbing': Tenafly Mom Resigns As Port Authority Commissioner

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Caren Z. Turner of Tenafly.
Caren Z. Turner of Tenafly. Photo Credit: Caren Z. Turner FACEBOOK

Democratic Tenafly lobbyist Caren Z. Turner has resigned as a commissioner from the Port Authority of New Jersey and New York following an investigation in which agency officials said they found "profoundly disturbing conduct."

A source told NJ.com that the investigation involved a recent traffic stop involving Turner's child.

The agency in a statement published in NJ.com said:

"The Port Authority has zero tolerance for ethics violations. This is the basis of the tough, systematic integrity reforms the Port Authority has implemented over the past year.

"Immediately upon learning of allegations that Commissioner Turner violated the Board's newly-enacted Code of Ethics, an Inspector General investigation was begun. The investigation revealed conduct that was profoundly disturbing. After Commissioner Turner became aware of the investigation, she resigned."

Turner is a a political consultant, as well as founder and CEO of Turner Government & Public Affairs, a lobbying and government affairs consulting company.

Then-Gov. Chris Christie nominated Turner to serve as an authority commissioner in February 2017 at the recommendation of Sen. Loretta Weinberg.

An attorney by trade, Turner served on Hillary Clinton's national finance team and was co-chairman of the Financial Committee for Ready for Hillary, a super PAC created in advance of the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.