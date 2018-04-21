Safety Report Reveals Deficiencies Of New Jersey Hospitals

New Jersey hospitals aren't as safe as they used to be, according to the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades' spring report.
Of the 65 New Jersey hospitals graded, only 22 earned an A (HUMC, Holy Name Medical Center and The Valley Hospital), compared to the 30 hospitals that scored at the top in the fall.
The safest hospital in the state is Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, and the least safe is University Hospital in Newark, according to Leapfrog's report.
Here's how Bergen and Passaic County hospitals ranked:
- HackensackUMC: A -- deficiencies are in MRSA, blood infections, breathing problems and blood clots in surgery, dangerous bed sores, and doctor communication.
- Holy Name Medical Center : A -- deficiencies are in MRSA, C. Diff, UTIs, collapsed lungs in surgery, communication about medicine/discharge, communication with doctors in general, responsiveness of hospital staff.
- The Valley Hospital: A -- deficiencies are in MRSA, C. Diff, UTIs, surgical wound splits open, death from serious treatable complications, dangerous blood clots in surgery, communication about medicine, staff work together to prevent errors, patient falls.
- Englewood Hospital & Medical Center: B (down from A grade) -- deficiencies are in MRSA, C. Diff, blood infections, surgical wound splits open, death from serious treatable complications, dangerous blood clots in surgery, communication about medicine, communication about discharge, patient falls, communication with nurses/doctors, responsiveness of hospital staff.
- St. Mary's General Hospital: C
- Hackensack University Medical Center at Pascack Valley : C (down from B grade)
- St. Joseph's Wayne Medical Center : C
- St. Joseph’s University Medical Center : C (has declined in safety over the years).
