Selena Gomez Email Hack Traced To Ridgefield Park Woman

A 21-year-old Ridgefield Park woman was charged with hacking the email accounts of Hollywood actress and singer Selena Gomez multiple times over the course of eight months, authorities said.

Susan Atrach was charged Thursday with five felony counts of identity theft; five counts of accessing and using computer data to commit fraud or to control or obtain money, property or data and accessing and using computer data without permission, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Atrach is accused of accessing Gomez' accounts multiple times between June 2015 and February 2016 before stealing stored media posted online, and sharing it with others.

Her arraignment is scheduled for before Aug. 27 and is facing up to a decade in prison if convicted.

