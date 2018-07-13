Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Mahwah Police Officer Finds Ramapough Tribe's Stolen Van At Route 17 Hotel
news

Selena Gomez Email Hack Traced To Ridgefield Park Woman

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Selena Gomez.
Selena Gomez. Photo Credit: Wikipedia

A 21-year-old Ridgefield Park woman was charged with hacking the email accounts of Hollywood actress and singer Selena Gomez multiple times over the course of eight months, authorities said.

Susan Atrach was charged Thursday with five felony counts of identity theft; five counts of accessing and using computer data to commit fraud or to control or obtain money, property or data and accessing and using computer data without permission, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Atrach is accused of accessing Gomez' accounts multiple times between June 2015 and February 2016 before stealing stored media posted online, and sharing it with others.

Her arraignment is scheduled for before Aug. 27 and is facing up to a decade in prison if convicted.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.