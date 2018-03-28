Sleeping Willowbrook Mall Easter Rabbit Was 'Downright Scary,' Mom Says

UPDATE: A fellow bunny said her friend was dehydrated, but a mall spokeswoman said she was playing a game.

A panicked mom is urging caution after the Willowbrook Mall's Easter bunny appeared to have fallen sleep during a photo session with the public.

"Not such a good experience today," a concerned mother wrote on Facebook.

"When [we] arrived bunny was gone and on break. They asked me to come back in 45 minutes. When we returned we found [the] bunny like this (see photo above)."

Daily Voice left a voicemail with mall management and Iconic Group, who provides the bunny, Thursday morning.

The mom said she had to tap the bunny several times to wake it up before her children went to take their photo.

"Once she was up she barely moved," the mom said. "Something seemed strange.

"I voiced my concern to every employee and they told me to call costumer [sic] service (which I did bc I felt uncomfortable leaving and doing nothing while baby after Baby is being placed on this lap)."

The mom said other people in line were noticing that the bunny was asleep and appeared to have been asleep before she arrived. She urged others to urge caution.

"Sad because we had many good experiences," she said, "but today was downright scary."

