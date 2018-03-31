Stella! Check Your Bottles For Glass In Beer

Stella Artois on Monday announced a voluntary recall of select packages containing 11.2-ounce (330ml) bottles of beer that may contain particles of glass.

The company published codes for customers look for on the packaging .

The recall applies to Stella Artois 6-packs, 12-packs, 18-packs, 24-packs, "Best of Belgium" multi-packs in the U.S. and Canada, and Stella Artois Légère 6-packs and 12-packs in the U.S.

It doesn't affect Stella in cans or on draft.

"The recall is limited in scope to bottles from one third-party production facility that produces a fraction of Stella Artois bottles," the company said in a statement. "This recall impacts less than 1% of Stella Artois glass bottles sold in North America annually, and affected bottles will be far less than this."

Small pieces of glass may have broken off into the bottles during packaging, it said.

"We made the decision to voluntarily recall certain packages potentially containing the affected 11.2-ounce (330ml) bottles as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of our consumers," the statement said.

The codes can be found on the back label of the bottles and on the side of the cardboard cartons for the 12-packs, 18-packs and 24-packs of 11.2-ounce (330ml) bottles.

Consumers should also check the Stella Artois bottles in their "Best of Belgium" multi-packs.

If you're trying to find the production codes for potentially affected product or have found beer with those listed, CLICK HERE or call: 1-855-215-5824 .

"Any consumers who currently have potentially-affected Stella Artois beer in the U.S. or Canada within the scope of this recall will be eligible for reimbursement," the company said. "Consumers are advised not to consume or allow others to consume the potentially-affected product."

For a list of the recalled bottles, go to: https://tinyurl.com/StellaArtoisBeerRECALL-s

