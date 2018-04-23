Tenafly's Caren Turner Breaks Silence, Denies Violating Agency Ethics Code

Former Port Authority Police Commissioner Caren Z. Turner broke her silence Wednesday as dashcam footage of her aggressively confronting a pair of Tenafly police officers took the web by storm.

This is her statement:

"Last month, my daughter and three of her friends were in a car that was pulled over by a Tenafly police officer for non-moving violations, including having tinted windows.

"The officers subsequently decided to impound the vehicle, leaving the four young adults on the side of a busy highway. Concerned, I hurried to the scene to assist them. As a parent, I was upset and uncomfortable with the unfolding events. I let my emotions get the better of me and regret my tone toward the police officers and use of off-color language. For this, I apologize.

"However, at no point did I violate the Port Authority's Code of Ethics or ask for special treatment for anyone involved, nor did I suggest, in any way, that I would use my position at the Port Authority to affect the outcome of the violations issued to the driver.

"My resignation from the Port Authority is a recognition that this unfortunate incident could and should have been avoided. As a long-time Tenafly resident, I have always taken an active role in the community, including working with law enforcement officials, and I encourage the Tenafly Police Department to review best practices with respect to tone and de-escalation, so that incidents like this do not recur."

Turner, who was appointed by Gov. Christie, served as the ethics chair for New Jersey/New York Port Authority. She resigned after the dashcam video crossed the desk of agency officials, according to reports.

Port Authority was preparing to take action against the Tenafly mom at an upcoming board meeting but she resigned before it could happen, the agency said, nothing:

"The video speaks for itself, the conduct was indefensible."

