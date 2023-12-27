The Rundown: Laid Off Police Officers, Chief For A Day Topped News In June

Daily Voice is running down some of the top stories of 2017, leading up to the most popular on Sunday, Dec. 31.

This year's theme: leaving 2017 on a high note. For every sad story, there's a happy one on its heels.

These are the stories that topped news in June:

Laid Off Bergen County Police Turn In Badges

Twenty-six law enforcement officers with the Bergen County Police Services were laid off Monday, and 11 more were demoted.

The officers and dozens of their supporters gathered in Hackensack to walk along River Street from the Bergen County Plaza to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation building to turn in their equipment.

Bergen County Police Bring Joy To Ailing Youth

Dozens of children with chronic health conditions from across Bergen County got to serve as Police “Chief for a Day” for their towns.

Bergen County Sheriff Michael Saudino launched the program seven years ago.

