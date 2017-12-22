Contact Us
Breaking News: How Much Snow Did You Get? A Look At Totals From Across The Area
The Rundown: These Are The Hottest Daily Voice Stories Of March 2017

Left: Clinton J. Degroat of Ringwood killed his ex-girlfriend, Nicole Sierra, with a shotgun through a glass door. Right: Maywood Firefighter Roy De Young Jr. saved the life of a fellow resident in the Paramus ShopRite.
Daily Voice is running down some of the top stories of 2017, leading up to the most popular on Sunday, Dec. 31.

This year's theme: leaving 2017 on a high note. For every sad story, there's a happy one on its heels.

Here are the stories that topped news in March:

EX-GIRLFRIEND KILLER:

A 38-year-old Ringwood man killed his ex-girlfriend with a shotgun blast through a glass door, authorities said.

Clinton J. Degroat was charged with murder and weapons offenses, among other counts, in the killing of Nicole Sierra, also 38, Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Ringwood Police Chief Joseph J. Walker said.

Degroat is being held without bail.

OFF-DUTY FIREFIGHTER TO THE RESCUE:

A 69-year-old Maywood man who went into cardiac arrest in the Paramus ShopRite wasn't breathing and had no pulse when veteran Maywood Firefighter Roy De Young Jr. brought him back to life with a defibrillator.

De Young, a Maywood DPW foreman, was off work Monday when he visited the supermarket "for a few things."

As he headed toward the express aisle, he saw a lane shut down and people standing in a circle.

The victim was on the floor -- no breath, no pulse, "not a darn thing," De Young said -- with a ShopRite employee on his knees next to him.

"I used to be an EMT," the worker told De Young.

"Together we lifted the guy's shirt and started CPR -- still nothing," he said.

Another worker came running with a debrillator.

"We shocked him and he came back," said De Young, 45. "Paramus police and EMS showed up and took over from there.

"He never spoke at all -- he gurgled at first," the veteran firefighter told Daily Voice. "But his condition improved.

"Hopefully he'll come along."

He did.

BEST OF:

