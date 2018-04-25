The Rundown: These Stories Topped Bergen County News This Week

Busy week? Here's a rundown of the top news stories in Bergen and Passaic counties this week:

SURVIVOR : A 16-year-old Northern Highlands High School sophomore from Saddle River jumped from the top level of a five-story parking deck Tuesday morning at the Garden State Plaza in Paramus. He was expected to survive, a source with direct knowledge of the incident said Wednesday.

BOX TRUCK KILLS BOY ON BIKE : A young boy was struck and killed by a box truck in Garfield while riding a bicycle Tuesday morning. The 12-year-old had emigrated to the U.S. from Albania days earlier.

CAREN Z. TURNER: Former Port Authority Police Commissioner Caren Z. Turner broke her silence Wednesday releasing a public statement as dashcam footage of her aggressively confronting a pair of Tenafly police officers took the web by storm.

BODY RECOVERY : The body of a missing Paterson man was pulled from Barbour Pond at Garret Mountain on Wednesday, authorities confirmed Thursday morning.

BABY COLE : More than $57,000 had been raised as of Saturday afternoon on a GoFundMe for the son of a Ridgewood police officer from Waldwick fighting cancer.

