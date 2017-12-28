The Rundown: These Were The Most Read July Stories At Daily Voice

Daily Voice is running down some of the top stories of 2017, leading up to the most popular on Sunday, Dec. 31.

This year's theme: leaving 2017 on a high note. For every sad story, there's a happy one on its heels.

These are the stories that topped news in July:

MURDER OF JENNIFER LONDONO

Raphael Lolos of Bergenfield dumped the remains of 31-year-old Jennifer Londono of Edgewater in the Hudson River, then "consistently and repeatedly" used her credit cards, Bergen County Prosecutor Gurbir S. Grewal said.

On July 1, Lolos was charged with murder, desecration of human remains, stalking, hindering his arrest and credit card fraud.

DUMP TRUCK RESCUE

A retired Bloomingdale volunteer firefighter stood atop the door of an overturned dump truck filled with rocks on Route 287 in Oakland, trying to get to its pinned driver, when a tractor-trailer suddenly slammed into them.

“I got some bumps and bruises, a cut under my eye, a welt on my head. My elbows and hip are banged up, and I'm pretty sore" Joseph Keegan II said. “But the x-rays and CT scan all came out good.”

“It’s funny,” Keegan said. “They say your life flashes before you sometimes. Just before the impact, I saw my grandson’s face.”

After being released from the hospital in the late morning, Friday’s hero was back on the road – toward home.

