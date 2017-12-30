These Were The Hottest Daily Voice Stories Of October 2017

Daily Voice is running down some of the top stories of 2017, leading up to the most popular on Sunday, Dec. 31.

MOM'S MURDERER:

Paramus man was charged with killing his 56-year-old mother and leaving her corpse in a garage for nearly two weeks.

Jesus Lopez, 30, was charged with murder, desecrating human remains, hindering apprehension and weapons possession. Authorities said he was sent to a psychiatric hospital 22 times before the incident.

SPECIAL DELIVERY

Members of the Hillsdale Volunteer Ambulance Service were headed back to headquarters from The Valley Hospital when they saw Mauricio Ascuas and his wife, Maria, of West Milford driving furiously through thick traffic.

Maria's water broke and she couldn't hold the baby in any longer -- it was out.

Mauricio cut the ambulance off at a light up ahead and began waving and banging on the hood shouting: "I need help!" First responders emerged as Mauricio ripped off his shirt and covered the newborn in his wife's lap.

The baby wasn't breathing, so first responders brought him to life and rushed to the hospital with the newborn and Maria.

They call him: Anthony.

