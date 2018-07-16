Two Children Bitten In Rare Shark Attacks Off Fire Island

A 12-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy are recovering after officials say they were bitten by a shark off Fire Island.

The girl was bitten around noon on Wednesday at Sailor Haven Beach and the boy was bitten in the waters at Atlantique Beach around the same time. Both beaches were closed for the rest of the day after the incidents.

Both were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The two each were bitten on their legs.

They were the first confirmed shark attacks in that part of the South Shore of Long Island since 1948.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo sent environmental conservation officers to investigate the waters off Fire Island.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.