UPDATE: Three Missing New Jersey Teens Could Be In New Mexico

Cecilia Levine
Three missing New Jersey teens could be in New Mexico, police said. Photo Credit: Maria Hincapi Courtesy
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Bloomfield Police at 973-680-4141. Photo Credit: Contributed

Police are seeking the public's help seeking three New Jersey teenagers who were last spotted in Bloomfield.

The trio of friends believed to be together are:

  • Ulises Yance, 16
  • Alex Lopez, 15
  • Alexa Arenas, 15

Yance and Lopez were last seen Wednesday and Arenas was last seen Thursday, police said.

Yance's father said $8,000 in cash was stolen, and a friend told police the three friends could have possibly fled to New Mexico.

Anyone with information can call the Bloomfield Police Department at 201-680-4141.

