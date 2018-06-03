Contact Us
VIDEO: Driver Dumps Pit Bull Before Attack On Carlstadt Street

Cecilia Levine
A pit bull attacked a Carlstadt dog being walked by its owner Monday moments after being abandoned by the driver of a black sedan, witnesses said. Video Credit: Andrea Petto Recanati
After the event had unfolded, Recanti and her neighbors watched video footage from a security camera on a house that captured the driver of a black sedan dumping the pit bull on their block. Photo Credit: Andrea Petto Recanti

A pit bull seen on video being dumped on a Carlstadt street attacked a dog being walked by his owner moments later, witnesses said.

Home surveillance video ( see above ) shows the driver of a dark sedan dumping the pit bull and then taking off this past Monday.

A neighbor who found the abandoned dog was waiting for police at 8th and Broad streets when the pit bull spotted the other dog and bolted across the street after him, local mom Andrea Petto Recanati wrote in a Facebook post .

"My neighbor's dog needed antibiotics, pain meds, and stitches for puncture wounds," Recanati said. "But he's going to be okay. And thank God my neighbors are okay."

Authorities retrieved the dog. Now they're trying to find the driver.

"I feel terrible that my neighbors went through this," Recanati said. I also feel sorry for this dog who will probably end up euthanized because of a stupid human."

Anyone who has information that could help find the vehicle or driver is asked to call Carlstadt police: (201) 438-4300.

