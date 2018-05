A passenger on an NJ Transit bus that departed from Lyndhurst released footage of the driver counting cash while driving.

NJ Transit officials are investigating the incident that occurred on Route 3 in Seacaucus Saturday when passenger Aston Smith tweeted the video.

The incident occurred at 4:54 p.m. on a bus from Allwood to Lyndhurst to North Bergen, the tweet says.

