Ariana Solimando Of Emerson, 32, Remembered As Inspiration To Many

Emerson native Ariana Veronica Solimando passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 1 surrounded by her family. She was 32 years old.

Ariana, who lived in Park Ridge, was a 2003 graduate of Emerson Jr. Sr. High School and an up and coming player on The Emerson Cavos softball team before being struck down by a catastrophic spinal cord injury in the summer of 2003.

Despite her paralysis, Ariana was and still is an inspiration to many.

Surviving are her parents, Kim Dastis of Park Ridge, and Gary T. Solimando and his wife Joann of Emerson; her brothers Gavin Solimando, Justin Rowan, Nicholas Solimando; her sister Jenna Solimando; and many cousins, aunts, uncles and three nephews.

Visitation will be on Thursday, May 17 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Becker Funeral Home in Westwood.

In lieu of flowers, Ariana requests donations sent to: The Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation and/or Canine Companions for Independence.

