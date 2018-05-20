Champion Lyndhurst Grappler Frank W. Schrimp III Dies, 29

Lyndhurst native Frank William Schrimp III of Lyndhurst died on May 18. He was 29 years old.

Schrimp of Towaco was known for his quick wit, humor and looks. He was a loyal friend to many and always held his mother’s words, “I dance to the beat of my own drum” close to his heart.

Frank was a black belt in Aikido & Jujitsu and was a champion grappler.

More than $4,000 had been raised for him on a GoFundMe as of Wednesday afternoon.

A funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday at the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home in Lyndhurst. Interment to follow Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington.

Frank was the beloved son of Frank W. Schrimp II and his fiancé Sue Colamedici-McLaren, and Angela Territola (nee Leccese) and her late husband Anthony.

Loving partner of Karl Tan; cherished grandson of Joan Schrimp and the late Frank Schrimp Sr. and Catherine Leccese; dear brother of Lisette Schrimp-Martens; step brother of Michael, Christine and Toniann Territola and Andrew and Amanda McLaren.

Also survived by many loving cousins, aunts and uncles. He will be greatly missed by his dog Rocco and two birds Rigel and Canopus.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.