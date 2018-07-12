David Martell Of Little Falls Dies, 28

David B. Martell, Jr. of Little Falls died on Saturday, July 7. He was 28 years old.

Born in Ridgewood, David lived in Utah prior to moving to Little Falls ten years ago.

He is survived by his partner Ginay Granda; children Aiden and Lennox; parents David B. Martell Sr. and Beverly (nee Orr) Valletta; stepfather, Art Valletta; and grandmother Beverly Dill.

He will also be survived by his siblings Gina Dziak, Teresa Ford, Jessica Valletta, and Arthur Valletta IV; aunts and uncles Steven Martell and his wife Laurie, Edward Martell and his wife Patricia, and Bruce Orr; along with several nieces and nephews.

Services were held July 11 and 12.

