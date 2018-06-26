East Rutherford Councilman's Death Leaves Vacancy On Election Slate

East Rutherford Councilman George Perry, 67, died of natural Wednesday morning during a bid for re-election, Mayor James Cassella announced.

The East Rutherford Republican County Committee will submit the names of three prospective nominees to fill his vacancy for the rest of his term, NorthJersey.com reports. Perry's death also leaves a vacancy ahead of the November election.

Perry was remembered by Cassella as a "dedicated servant" with the recreation department and then the Council.

Dozens of people left their condolences on social media, noting the longtime councilman was a "hardworking town man."

