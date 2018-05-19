Evan Gallucio Of Glen Rock, 33, 'Brought Sunshine Wherever He Went'

Evan R. Gallucio of Glen Rock died suddenly May 19. He was 33 years old.

Evan, born in Ridgewood, was a lifelong resident of Glen Rock working as an electrician working for Ampak in Staten Island.

Evan brought sunshine and joy wherever he went. His smile would light up an entire room. His best friend was his dad. Evan treasured the weekends they would go to Atlantic City to watch the state tournament for wrestling, a sport Evan loved.

Evan had a special place in his big heart for his nephews and niece. Nothing was more important to him than being a good uncle. He would play with them for hours and attend all he special events in their lives.

He quickly made friends wherever he went and will be missed by those who knew and loved them.

Evan is survived by his parents, Ralph and Andrea Gallucio of Glen Rock; his sister Deanna and her husband George; nephews Cole and Logan; his niece Emma; his grandfather, Michael DeMarrco; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation is May 23 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home in Wyckoff.

Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. on May 24 at at the Church of the Nativity in Midland Park. Entombment will follow at the George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.

In Lieu of flowers, donations in Evan’s name may be made to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, 8201 Corporate Drive, Suite 1000, Landover, MD 20785.

