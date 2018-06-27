Former Montclair Mom ID'd As Victim Of Newsroom Shooting

A mom with roots in Montclair was identified as one of the five victims in Thursday's Maryland newsroom massacre.

Wendi Winters, 65 of Edgewater, M.D., was a member of Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Montclair in the 1990s, the church confirmed.

She joined UU Annapolis Church when she moved to Maryland where she was a "huge presence," Rev Kathleen Rolenz of UU Annapolis said.

Winters was an editor and community reporter for the Capital Gazette, part of the Baltimore Sun Media Group/Tribune Publishing. She wrote weekly columns, hundreds of feature articles and oversaw editing in the paper's local sections.

She had a lengthy experience as a public relations consultant, and as a special events and fashion show producer/director.

Prior to journalism, Winters worked in the fashion industry as a public relations consultant and executive a New York City firm and the boutique firm she founded in the early 1980s, her LinkedIn page says.

Winters changed careers when she moved to Maryland and started as a freelance writer about fashion, arts and community events for countless local papers.

She became a staff writer at the paper in 2013 and then an editor in 2016. Winters was a Girl Scout leader and church youth adviser at her local Universalist Unitarian Church.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.