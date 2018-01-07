Former Old Tappan Firefighter, Private Investigator Tim Sheridan Dies, 39

OLD TAPPAN, N.J. — Timothy “Tim” Sheridan formerly of Old Tappan died on Jan. 8 in Florida, with his parents by his side. He was 39 years old.

Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 13, at Old Tappan's St. Pius X RC Church at 10 a.m. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m.

Tim was born in Queens, NY and was raised in Old Tappan. He attended the Old Tappan schools and graduated from Northern Valley Regional High School.

Tim was a parishioner of St. Pius X in Old Tappan. He was an avid fan of football and baseball with Mets, Jets and Notre Dame being his teams.

From a very early age, Tim had a deep passion for law enforcement and service that laid the foundation for all his future career endeavors.

As a teenager, Tim joined the Old Tappan Volunteer Fire Department and went on to be an EMT for the Ambulance Corp in Old Tappan.

When he moved to the Tampa Bay Area in 1999, Tim became a Hillsborough County Reserve Deputy and later a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Tim went on to receive his Bachelor Degree from St. Leo University. Tim later became a private investigator for Pawlowski/Mistrilli Law Firm.

He is survived by his parents, Jack and Kathy Sheridan of Old Tappan; sisters, Amy Sheridan of NYC, Katie Brown and husband, Kyle of Ridgewood, and Elizabeth Sheridan of California; niece, Madilyn Brown of Ridgewood; uncle, Dennis Holland and his wife Regina; aunt, Maureen Holland McDonnell and her husband, Hugo Hanson; cousins, DJ Holland and his wife, Laura, Sean McDonnell and his wife, Jen and Erin Cobb and her husband, Gordon; godson, Christopher Holland; companion, Amy Shippee; many extended family and friends; and Bosco and Jerry.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.