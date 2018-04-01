Funeral Set For Saddle Brook Man, 20, Who Died On Easter

SADDLE BROOK, N.J. -- A funeral mass was scheduled this Friday for a popular 20-year-old Saddle Brook man who died suddenly on Easter Sunday.

Andrew Camilleri was "sincere, witty and dedicated to everyone," reads his obituary, posted by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home in Fair Lawn. "He enjoyed working out and traveling.

"We will miss him dearly. A son is truly the greatest gift you can receive."

Nicknamed "Hammer" and "A Train," Andrew wrestled and played football at Saddle Brook High School. His junior year, he scored five touchdowns and averaged nearly 25 yards per carry as running back for the Falcons.

After being graduated in 2016, he went to work for UPS as a package handler.

Andrew's father, Joseph Sr., is a former township council president and has been a junior football coach for many years. His brother, Joseph Jr., is a police officer.

Andrew is also survived by his mother, Ida Camilleri (Curry), and brothers Joseph IV, Vincent and Nick.

He was the third young Saddle Brook High School student or graduate to pass away this school year.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 2-4 and 7-9:30 p.m. Thursday at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn .

The Funeral Mass is scheduled 10:30 Friday at St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church, 488 Saddle River Road in Saddle Brook, followed by entombment in George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.