Garfield Man Killed In Nightclub Shooting Survived By Baby, Girlfriend

The 22-year-old Garfield man killed over the weekend by a shooter outside of a Paterson nightclub is survived by his girlfriend and his 7-month-old daughter -- the loves of his life.

Parker Sams was gunned down outside D’Classico Restaurant and Lounge on Ellison Street just before 2 a.m. Saturday, authorities said.

He ran out of the club when a fight broke out but was shot when he went back inside to look for his girlfriend, according to a GoFundMe created in his memory.

Sams was a UPS worker in Saddle Brook and enjoyed making people laugh, friends said.

"He loved his job and the people there so much," friends said.

"You knew when it was Parker because he’d always make sure you heard that it was him coming around! He’d either yell your name or yell something to make sure everyone knew it was him pulling up with packages.

"He was either coming to make jokes and laugh with this really one of a kind laugh he had. Or he was gonna tell you he wasn’t gonna take a package to another belt.

"But, you were NEVER gonna question how hard that kid worked."

More than $3,000 had been raised on the GoFundMe as of Tuesday morning.

