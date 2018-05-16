'Gentle' Paramus Twin, 10, Killed In School Bus Crash Had Contagious Smile

She had a smile that touched countless hearts, a gentle soul and an intense love for her family.

That's how many are expected to remember Miranda Faith Vargas at a funeral this Monday for the 10-year-old East Brook Middle School student killed in a Paramus school bus crash on Route 80 on Thursday.

The 9:30 a.m. service will be held at the Marrocco Memorial Chapel in Clifton, with interment to follow in George Washington Memorial Park.

Visitation is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Marrocco Memorial Chapel.

A GoFundMe launched for the fifth-grader Friday night by her aunt, Carolyn Arriaga, swelled to near its $20,000 goal in under a few hours.

"We are devastated that our baby's life here with us is over, but we will always carry her legacy with us forever," Arriaga wrote.

"She was a beautiful, gentle soul with a passionate love for her family. She leaves behind her mother and father, her twin sister, her grandparents, her aunts and uncles, her cousins, and her friends," Miranda's aunt added. "Her smile was contagious and that is how we will forever remember her."

East Brook Middle School teacher Jennifer Williamson was also killed in the Route 80 collision with a dump truck, which sent 43 other passengers and the driver of the school bus to several area hospitals.

SEE: For every student of hers -- current and former -- veteran Paramus middle-school teacher Jennifer Williamson made the most turbulent years of their young lives easier to bear.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.