Hackensack Native Brett Verdicchio Dies, 39

HACKENSACK, N.J. — Brett Anthony Verdicchio, a Hackensack native, died on Jan. 7 in Del Ray Beach, Fla. He was 39 years old.

Brett was raised in Campbell Hall, N.Y., and shined as an athlete throughout his life.

He played on the Goshen football team and was a star pitcher for the Goshen baseball team.

He graduated from Goshen High School in 1997. After graduating from Orange County Community College and attended St. Francis University on a Division 1 baseball scholarship. He lived in Del Ray Beach for the past 10 years.

He is survived by his parents, Annette Krevolt Glover and Joseph Verdicchio; sisters Lanette Sciarra and her husband Michael, and Lisa Verdicchio; and nieces and nephews Skyler Murphy, Anthony Sciarra and Julia Sciarra.

Visitation will be Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., at the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home in Lyndhurst.

A funeral service will be Friday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, with interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Saddle Brook.

