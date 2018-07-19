James Connolly Of Woodland Park Dies, 32

James "Jimmy" Anthony Connolly of Woodland Park died Thursday, July 19. He was 32 years old.

Born in Passaic, James lived in Beachwood before moving to Woodland Park eight years ago. He had been employed at various restaurants as a waiter. He was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and was a good friend to all.

He was a parishioner of Sacred Heart RC Church, Clifton.

James was predeceased by his father, James Connolly in 2010.

He is survived by his mother, Mrs. Debra Schweighardt Connolly; brother, Joseph A. Connolly; and grandmother, Rose Schweighardt.

Services are scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Monday at the Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home and 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart RC Church, 145 Randolph Ave., in Clifton. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Paterson.

