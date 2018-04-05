Kristin Campbell Of Hackensack Dies, 20

Kristin Nicole Campbell of Hackensack died on March 15. She was 20 years old.

Kristin attended Paramus Catholic High School and excelled at softball and basketball. She loved animals and had dreams of attending the police academy.

Kristin was predeceased by her grandparents Pauline and Carl Fisher and Margaret and John Campbell.

She is survived by her parents Kevin and Janice Campbell; niece of Cheryl DeGrosa and Diana and the late Jay Campbell; cousin of Jamie DeGrosa and her daughter Arianna.

Visitation is Saturday, April 21 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Pizzi Funeral home in Northvale.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.