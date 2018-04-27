Lodi Mom Jennifer Erickson Dies, 42

Jennifer M. Erickson of Lodi died peacefully on Thursday, April 26. She was 42 years old.

Born in Wayne, Jennifer was very close with her family and loved going to family gatherings over the years. She was a hard worker and always succeeded at her job.

She was recently employed at GEM Recovery Systems in Oradell.

The most important thing in the world to her are her children Alexa and Brayden. She would do and has done everything she can for them and enjoyed every second of it.

Jennifer loved music and attending concerts. In addition to her two cherished children, Jennifer is survived by her loving mother Angela Betts; dear father William Pizappi; brother Bryan Duess; paternal grandmother Mary Alice Fox and many aunts, uncles and nieces.

