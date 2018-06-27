Matthew DeCesare Of Allendale Remembered For Love Of Animals, Performing

Matthew Bryant DeCesare of Allendale died unexpectedly on June 27. He was 26 years old.

Born in California, Matthew was been an Allendale resident since 2005. His passions were his family, his friends, his dog and performing.

He attended Northern Highlands Regional High School.

Also near and dear to Matthew's heart was his love for nature and animals.

Donations in his memory can be made to Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge , 2 Shelter Lane, Oakland, NJ 07436.

Visitation is scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on July 2 at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home in Wyckoff. A Celebration of Life will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Allendale.

Matthew was predeceased by Grandpa Roger Rehfus and Grandpa Russ Schmidt.

Matthew is survived by his parents, Max and Brenda DeCesare; little sister, Sydney DeCesare; Grandma Cegail Collins, Grandpa Rand Collins, Grandma Leslie Collins; Uncle Brian and Auntie Julie Collins, Uncle Matt and Auntie Mary Miller, Uncle Randy Collins and Uncle Ryan Collins.

He is also survived by Nonna Maria and Nonno Antonio DeCesare; Zia Rosie and Zio Luigi Campopiano; cousins Marilina Campopiano, Emily and Joshua Collins, Kailey Berry and Ethan Miller.

