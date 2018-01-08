Northern Highlands HS Graduate Carolyn Edwards Dies In Florida, 41

UPPER SADDLE RIVER, N.J. — Carolyn Ann Edwards of Upper Saddle River and Denville died on Jan. 5, in Hollywood, Fla. She was 41.

Carolyn was born in Seoul, Korea and raised in Upper Saddle River by her mother, Cheryl Edwards, and her late father, Ali Shalforoosh.

She graduated Northern Highlands Regional High School in 1994, and went on to earn her Bachelors Degree at Wesley College in Dover, Delaware in 1998.

Carolyn is survived by her fiancé, John Brodie; her mother, Cheryl Edwards; her beloved dog, Freya; sisters Margaret Atoria and husband Peter, Cathryn Dailey, Christyn DeSart and husband Jeff, Constance Piccirillo and husband Daniel; nieces and nephews PJ Atoria, Jade Atoria, Blake Dailey, Danny Dailey, Grant DeSart, Nathaniel DeSart, Sadie Piccirillo, Tegan Piccirillo, Harper Atoria and Haven Atoria.

Carolyn was predeceased by her father, Ali Shalforoosh and her grandmother, Virginia Edwards.

Services will be held Jan. 13, at Oakland Memorial Home on Ramapo Valley Road in Oakland, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Foundation 360 , which provides assistance to families affected by tragedy.

