Norwood Art History Teacher Anthony Vitale Dies At 42

NORWOOD, N.J. – Anthony James Vitale of Norwood died on January 10. He was 42.

Vitale was an accomplished art history teacher at Renaissance Leadership Academy MS 322 in Washington Heights, NY.

He is survived by his parents Joseph and Amelia Vitale of Norwood, sister Samantha, as well as aunts and uncles Theresa and Fred Smith and Virgilio and Janice Gimino. He is also survived by cousins Stacy and husband Chris, Sean and wife Belinda, Jennifer and husband Matt, Michele and husband Jerry, Chris, Andy, Abby, Tony Bill, Kim, Ava, Patricia, Ty, Zoe, Taylor, Caylee and Christopher. He was predeceased by his aunt Rose Brickwood.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Changes Treatment and Recovery Center, 2310 East Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach, FL 33062, www.changestreatmentcenter.com, would be greatly appreciated.

