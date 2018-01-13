Oradell Native Elisabeth Rozgonyi Dies At 52

ORADELL, N.J. – Elisabeth “Beth” Rozgonyi of Pequannock died at home in the loving care of her family on January 10. She was 52.

Beth was born in Oradell and raised in Pompton Plains, and was a graduate of Pequannock Township High School.

She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Glen, her children Brian and his fiancé Stephanie Tedeschi, John, and Jessica, her mother, Lois, and her siblings, Thomas, Douglas, James and Patricia McDonald. She was predeceased by her father, Robert McDonald, and her brother, Robert McDonald Jr.

“She adored her family and worked hard for them. A gifted cook, she was always known for the delicious meals she provided for her family. Her greatest love was to be with them, quietly at home (or for one week a year, at the beach in Cape May),” her obituary states.

A diagnosis of Pancreatic Cancer six years ago did not slow Beth down much. She biked more than 30 miles down the Delaware River Bike Path with her husband, kayaked the ocean, and attended every family get-together throughout her illness and treatment.

“She loved her life and was committed to squeezing everything out of it that she could,” her obituary states.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Elisabeth's memory to St. Jude's Children's Hospital would be greatly appreciated by the Rozgonyi family.

