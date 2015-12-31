Requiescat In Pace, 2017: We'll Remember Them

Nationally, internationally and more regionally known notables we lost in 2017 included longtime giants in their field, from Tom Petty, Gregg Allman, Glen Campbell, Chuck Berry and Fats Domino to Mary Tyler Moore, Jerry Lewis and Don Rickles.

Then there was Charles Manson -- who died on the same day (Nov. 19) as legendary country music singer-songwriter Mel Tillis -- and Philly mob boss Nicodemo Domenic "Little Nicky" Scarfo.

There were also those known best in the New York metropolitan area, led by Nat Hentoff and Jimmy Breslin, who died a day before David Rockefeller.

From the music world:

Petty, Campbell, Allman

Charles Edward Anderson "Chuck" Berry

Antoine Dominique "Fats" Domino Jr.

Al Jarreau

Larry Coryell

Pat DiNizio of the Smithereens

David Cassidy

Michael Becker of Steely Dan

Malcolm Young of AC/DC

Chris Cornell

Claude "Butch" Trucks of the Allman Brothers

J. (John Warren) Geils

James Cotton

In comedy:

Moore, Lewis (Joseph Levitch), Rickles

Shelly Berman

Ralphie May

Dick Gregory

Charlie Murphy

In film:

Sir Roger Moore

Jonathan Demme

Frank Vincent (Gattuso Jr.)

Harry Dean Stanton

Joseph Bologna

George A. Romero

Sam Shephard (Rogers III), a playwright, as well.

Martin Landau

Powers Boothe

Bill Paxton

Sir John Hurt

There were TV legends -- some pioneers, others familiar supporting characters:

Adam West (William West Anderson)

Jim Nabors

Monty Hall

Chuck Barris

Joseph Albert "Judge" Wapner

Bill "Jose Jimenez" Dana (William Szathmary)

Mike ("Mannix") Connors (Krekor Ohanian)

Robert Osbourne

Michele Marsh

Gabe Pressman

Roger Ailes

Sports:

Y.A. (Yelberton Abraham) Tittle

Gene Michael

(Giacobbe) Jake LaMotta

Frank Deford

Lou Duva

Dick Enberg

John Andariese

Tommy Nobis

Roy Halladay

Jimmy Piersall

Jim Bunning

Dallas Green

George "The Animal" Steele (who, wrestling fans might note, died two days before Ivan Koloff.)

