Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: USR Officials: Stop-Work Order Report Is Wrong, Muddy Water Isn't Tainted
obituaries

Ridgewood Native Eric Berninger Dies, 13

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Eric Berninger of Wayne, 13.
Eric Berninger of Wayne, 13. Photo Credit: Browning Forshay Funeral Home

Eric D. Berninger of Wayne died Sunday, April 22. He was 13 years old.

Eric was born in Ridgewood and lived in Wayne. He a student at the Horizon School in Livingston and loved the beach, books and Mickey Mouse.

He is survived by his mom Juliet (nee) Passero and dad David Berninger; siblings Nicholas, Luke and Deanna; grandparents the Honorable Robert Passero and his wife Phyllis, and Lucina Berninger; great-grandmother Joan Ferro; along with a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Mary Therese Rose Fund.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.