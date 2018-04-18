Rising MMA Fighter Juvaunne Gordon Of Hackensack Dies, 26

Hackensack native Juvaunne Gordon died on Friday, April 20. He was 26 years old.

Gordon had been pursuing his passion as an MMA fighter. He got his start on the Hackensack High School (Class of 2010) wrestling team.

He was known in the ring as Maica or Maika -- a tribute to his native country, Jamaica. Gordon on Facebook described himself as "A man striving to become a legend."

"They say God makes no mistakes, but I find that very hard to believe right now."

Friends remembered Gordon as one of the "strongest fighters" as condolences came pouring in on his Facebook page -- many people noting they were in complete shock and disbelief.

"This isn't real. Tell me this is a lie," some wrote.

"This is too unbelievable," another person said. "I hate to see a good brother go so young. Real strong and solid guy that actually followed his dreams. I don't see 'em like that anymore."

Services have not yet been set.

