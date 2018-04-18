Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

obituaries

Rising MMA Fighter Juvaunne Gordon Of Hackensack Dies, 26

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
"It's not the size of the dog in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the dog," Juvaunne Gordon of Hackensack captioned the above photo of himself (right). He died April 20 at 26 years old.
"It's not the size of the dog in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the dog," Juvaunne Gordon of Hackensack captioned the above photo of himself (right). He died April 20 at 26 years old. Photo Credit: Juvaunne Gordon

Hackensack native Juvaunne Gordon died on Friday, April 20. He was 26 years old.

Gordon had been pursuing his passion as an MMA fighter. He got his start on the Hackensack High School (Class of 2010) wrestling team.

He was known in the ring as Maica or Maika -- a tribute to his native country, Jamaica. Gordon on Facebook described himself as "A man striving to become a legend."

"They say God makes no mistakes, but I find that very hard to believe right now."

Friends remembered Gordon as one of the "strongest fighters" as condolences came pouring in on his Facebook page -- many people noting they were in complete shock and disbelief.

"This isn't real. Tell me this is a lie," some wrote.

"This is too unbelievable," another person said. "I hate to see a good brother go so young. Real strong and solid guy that actually followed his dreams. I don't see 'em like that anymore."

Services have not yet been set.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.