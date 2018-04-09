Teaneck Native Andrea Black, 26, Remembered As Selfless And Inspiring

Andrea N. Black of Little Falls died suddenly on April 10.

Andrea was born in Teaneck and lived in Little Falls, graduating from Passaic Valley High School in 2009.

She is remembered in her obituary as being a loving, vivacious and selfless person, able to lift the spirits of everyone.

Andrea was a trend-setter and inspired other people through her fashion. Gymnastics was a passion of hers and she also cheered at Passaic Valley High School. She participated four years of Green-X team and became head her senior year.

She attended Johnson & Wales University after graduating from high school.

Visitation will be Friday, April 13 from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Bizub-Parker Funeral Home in Little Falls. A funeral service will be Saturday, April 14 at the funeral home followed by 9 a.m. Mass at Holy Angels RC Church.

Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Totowa.

She is survived by her parents, Robert and Susan (nee Cancelleri) Black of Little Falls; her sister, Julia Black of Little Falls; her maternal grandmother, Rosetta Cancelleri; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

