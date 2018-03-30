Third Young Death Since December Shakes Saddle Brook

At the request of the family, details have been removed.

A young Saddle Brook man died suddenly over the weekend.

Many expressed extreme grief, noting that the 20-year-old resident was the third township high school student or alumnus to die this school year, joining Brooke Costanzo and Andrew Gutierrez.

"The township is heart-broken over the sudden and untimely passing of yet another young resident," Mayor Robert White told Daily Voice.

"Our deepest condolences to the families," the mayor said. "May they find peace and comfort during this difficult time."

