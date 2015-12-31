Totowa Fireman Matthew Laudi Dies Leaving Grade School Sweetheart, Son

TOTOWA, N.J. — Matthew Laudi of Totowa died suddenly on Dec. 24. He was 36 years old. The cause of death has not been released.

Born in Pequannock, Matthew lived in Totowa for all of his life. He was an electrical apprentice for Electrician's Union Local 102 in Parsippany.

Matthew was a member of the Volunteer Fire Company #1 in Totowa. He enjoyed spending all of his free time with his son, Gabe, and his wife, Jenna, who he said he was going to marry when they met in fifth grade.

"Every single day when I got home from work Matt was waiting to get Gabe out of the car," Jenna wrote on Facebook in a tribute.

"Every single night he thanked me for dinner. Every single night he told me this what he waited for all day,our nights together.

"We had a simple life.... creatures of habit. Nightly walks, Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune showdowns followed by ice cream.

"Every night just us three and our Penny girl. I will miss 'us' every single night forever. 💔"

Services were held last weekend, with interment at Laurel Grove Cemetery.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.