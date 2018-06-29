TRIBUTE: Heartbroken Fraternity Mourns Montvale Brother Drew Bloodworth, 22

A sincere gentleman with a heart of gold, infectious smile and contagious laugh.

This is how members of Sigma Alpha Epsilon (New Jersey) remember their brother Drew Bloodworth of Montvale, who died on July 1 at 22 years old.

Ever the fighter, Drew had no reservations about standing up for what he believed in, no matter the odds.

The Rowan University fraternity had raised more than $2,600 as of Sunday evening on a GoFundMe for Bloodworth's funeral arrangements.

Visitation is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 5 at the Becker Memorial Home in Westwood. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 6 at the Church of the Presentation in Upper Saddle River.

The brothers announced the death of Bloodworth in a social media post Sunday morning. Countless students left their condolences, remembering Bloodworth as a friendly face with welcoming arms.

"Ever the fighter, Drew had no reservations about standing up for what he believed in, no matter the odds," the fraternity wrote on the GoFundMe.

"His quick wit and creativity lent well to his aspirations of writing a movie.

"He was open about his past and his struggles, owning up to his faults so his loved ones wouldn't make the same mistakes he did. It was a privilege to call him our friend and brother, and he exemplified what it means to be a True Gentleman."

SAE brother Alex DiStefano said Bloodworth was one of the first members that made him love his fraternity-to-be.

"Drew was someone who always made me feel welcomed and comfortable," he said.

Isabella Piatti said every moment she spent with him was filled with happiness and laughter.

I can’t thank you enough for the unconditional amount of love you gave to me.

"You impacted my life beyond words, and that beautiful smile of yours could change anything bad into something good," she said in a tribute to him.

"You always knew how to make me laugh, and feel better whenever I was not myself. I can’t thank you enough for the unconditional amount of love you gave to me."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.