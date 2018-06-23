Wayne Nurse Captured Adventure In Breathtaking Photos Before Deadly Fall

A 27-year-old nurse from Wayne who fell to his death Sunday while climbing a mountain in Wyoming had a clear penchant for photography and the outdoors.

Burak Akil was found dead Monday morning at Teewinot Mountain by park rangers after failing to show up for his shift at a local hospital, according to multiple reports.

The traveling nurse, an FDU graduate, leaves behind a social media page brimming with breathtaking photos of his excursions.

“The mountains speak & the wise man listens," Akil wrote in the description segment of the page.

Akil had a clear passion for sharing his travels with others including Zion National Park, an Alaskan nature preserve, hot air balloons and mosques in Turkey and so much more.

He described himself as an amateur photographer, adventurer and cold smoke addict.

Akil graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He had previously worked at Newton Medical Center in Newton and St. Joseph Medical Center in Paterson.

