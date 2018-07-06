Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: UPDATE: Fair Lawn Man, 31, With History Charged With Stabbing Mom To Death
DV Pilot police & fire

1 Dead, 4 Injured in 7-Car Pileup On NY-Bound GWB

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
GWB
GWB Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

One person died and four others were injured in a seven-vehicle pileup involving a motorcycle Sunday night on the George Washington Bridge's eastbound upper level, authorities confirmed.

Although delays of an hour were officially reported, some commuters said they were at a standstill for more than two hours following the 8 p.m. crash near the New York tower.

Delays of up to 45 minutes were still being reported hours later.

Driver footage showed the chain-reaction string involving a sedan, a mini-van and four SUVs.

Four victims were hospitalized with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, Port Authority police said.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.