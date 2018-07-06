1 Dead, 4 Injured in 7-Car Pileup On NY-Bound GWB

One person died and four others were injured in a seven-vehicle pileup involving a motorcycle Sunday night on the George Washington Bridge's eastbound upper level, authorities confirmed.

Although delays of an hour were officially reported, some commuters said they were at a standstill for more than two hours following the 8 p.m. crash near the New York tower.

Delays of up to 45 minutes were still being reported hours later.

Driver footage showed the chain-reaction string involving a sedan, a mini-van and four SUVs.

Four victims were hospitalized with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, Port Authority police said.

