10 Lyndhurst Merchants Cited For Selling Vapes To Underage Buyers

LYNDHURST, N.J. -- Lyndhurst police are going after merchants in town who sell vapes to underage buyers.

Of 21 stores that sell JUUL vapes and cartridges, 10 received summonses for selling the electronic devices to buyers under 21 years old over the past week, Capt. John Valente said Friday.

"The sale of these items to anyone under 21 years of age is a petty disorderly persons offense punishable by up to 6 months in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000," Valente said.

Lyndhurs police have been conducting presentations on the dangers of the devices for underage users, have visited stores "to advise them of the legal age to sell these devices" -- and, now, have enforced the state law.

Those receiving summonses weren't identified.

"We will continue to conduct enforcement operations until we have total compliance," Valente said. "Our goal is to make it impossible for a person under 21 to purchase these devices from any of our township stores."

